Girls: NY guard makes smart choice
Masters High School Guard Dakota Daniello ’23 is a special kid who has the right mindset and the skills to be a very good collegiate basketball player. At 5’5”, Daniello plays the point guard posit...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news