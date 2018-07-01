Starring as a freshman this past season in the rough and tough Suburban Council league in Section 2, 5'10" guard Valencia Fontenelle-Posson (Guilderland '21) averaged 18 points and near 4 assists per game, impressive numbers for anyone nonetheless someone who was 14 years old for most of the year.

Now on the AAU circuit with City Rocks International, Fontenelle-Posson has continued to prove that she is a top-level scorer and playmaker as she looks to keep things going and show college coaches watching in July that she is a player to watch for the future.

City Rocks International head coach Scott Alvarez always knew the talent threat Fontenelle-Posson possessed but he says it really came into true clarity during a game in January where she really broke out and put herself among the more dynamic players in the Capital Region.

"There was a game where she had 31 points in January and it was an easy and smooth 31 points where she could've had more and really was in control of the game," Alvarez said recalling the game that he remembers Fontenelle-Posson putting herself on the Section 2 map.

Alvarez wasn't the only one at that game either as Siena was in the building that night the coach added, and they have been monitoring Fontenelle-Posson's game ever since showing that even at her young age she is already on the radar as a Division 1 prospect.

So far this AAU season it's been more of the same from her as well as scoring off the dribble has been a breeze as he quickness and ability to blow by defenders is second to none, while Alvarez says Fontenelle-Posson's scoring touch from the outside has rapidly begun to improve making her a true inside/outside threat to score just about anywhere on the floor.

Her work ethic stands out even above her fantastic play in the eyes of Alvarez as he notes that even with how natural the game comes to her, Fontenelle-Posson is still one of the hardest working players he has been around.

"It's so natural for her, the whole game is so natural for her. Valencia is one of the most positive and hardworking girls I have ever coached, and she never takes a rest on the court, not even for a second and that is very infectious," Alvarez explained.

After a great spring, Fontenelle-Posson is poised for a big July Live Period with her City Rocks International team, with Alvarez admitting that he is excited to see what happens next for his talented combo guard whose stock continues to be on the rise.

"July will be exciting and it's a great opportunity for her," Alvarez stated. "People are just learning about Valencia but with the way she is playing big things are definitely ahead for her."