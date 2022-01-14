Girls: NY combo guard makes her choice

Duanesburg High School Guard Maddy Meyer ’22 is quite a competitor out on the court. At 5’5”, Meyer can play both the one guard and the two guard spots and she is extremely aggressive offensively and defensively. She can score from anywhere on the floor and is a fierce rebounder. This year, Meyer is averaging 15.8 points, 3.3 assists, and 5.6 steals per game in only six games played. She is also the captain on the team.

Meyer is an agitator when playing out on the floor. She is always frustrating her opponents with her toughness on defense. She plays at a very rapid tempo and always strives to be the best she can be. That’s what makes Meyer special and a coach’s dream player. “I would describe my playing style as quite intense,” she said. “I feel like my playing style is faced paced and I really want to get the most out of the game.”

Meyer has traditionally played more of a point guard role, but with so much depth at that position this year, she has had to switch to more of a shooting guard. She is very versatile as she can shoot the ball well and pass the ball to find her teammates open. She is also a strong leader as she communicates well on defense and leads by example with her play. “I prioritize more as a point guard,” she said. “With the team we have this year, I’m going to defer to be a shooting guard as well.”

Meyer has committed to Skidmore College after receiving an offer from Cleveland College too.



