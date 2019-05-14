Playing on a Hoopers NY AAU team that draws a lot of attention from college coaches one player who should begin to soon draw more looks from Division 1 programs is 5'9" guard Nia Bailey (New Rochelle '20).

It's tough for Bailey to show off what she can truly do on the floor with the Huguenots as she consistently sees double and triple teams which means scoring opportunities can be few and far between.

With the Hoopers though Bailey isn't the lone true offensive weapon which means she gets freed up more to show her ability to score off the dribble while also making plays for others, which is exactly the reason why Jim Lombardi, her head coach with the Hoopers, feels as if her time is just about to come.

Once Lombardi got to really see everything that Bailey could do he was immediately impressed with her overall skill set. Her offensive statistics may not be that of someone who dominates games numbers wise on the high school level but Lombardi stresses that a lot of that isn't her fault.

"This is her stage," Lombardi said of Bailey playing with the Hoopers on the AAU circuit. "Nia isn't getting an evaluation on the high school level because she isn't getting help there and she is seeing double teams all the time, everyone is so focused on her there that she can't do what she really can do."

What Bailey can do is be a point guard who is lightning quick going north and south, she can get to the rim with ease as her handle using either hand is extremely strong, and defensively Lombardi says that Bailey may be the Hoopers top defensive backcourt weapon because of her strength and literally movement.

After a solid opening Live Period weekend back in April, Bailey is ready to impress the college coaches watching her again this coming weekend as the Hoopers NY 2020 Elite team will be playing at the Atlantic City Showcase. Already a number of MAAC, America East, and NEC schools have reached out about Bailey according to Lombardi, with a few high Division 2 schools in the mix right now as well.

Bailey is absolutely a Division 1 talent in Lombardi's mind though as he says with her ability to change a game on either end of the floor someone will be getting a difference if they make the decision to take a look at his talented combo guard.

"Nia is so tough and she is so physical, and with so many of our other kids drawing a lot of attention it will really help her stand out and prove to coaches everything that she can do," Lombardi stated.