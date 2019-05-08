News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-08 15:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Girls: New York City PG shows off her skills

Ig9xaq30vfrdofdsjohk
Mike Libert • NYCHoops.net
Staff

Having led her Cardinal Spellman team to the GCHSAA Class A State Championship, there are a lot of things to love about the game of 5'6" guard Shanice Sinclair '20.Not only can Sinclair run the off...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}