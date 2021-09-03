Girls: New offer for tough NYC forward
With her imposing size at 6-feet and ambidextrous finishing around the rim, Class of 2023 forward Jessica Cooper has the look of a traditional 4-5 at the next level. She has a throwback style game ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news