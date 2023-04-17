Leah Philpotts ( Hamden ‘24) and Alana Philpotts (Hamden ‘24) were a dynamic duo that opposing teams had a tough time game planning for. Both Alana and Leah are talented hoopers set to play Division 1 basketball once their high school careers are done. They both have multiple offers, including a recent one.

The Philpotts have both received an offer from Fairleigh Dickinson University. Before this one, they held offers from both Howard and LIU. During the high school season, Leah and Alana took turns leading their Hamden team to victory. They both were essential in Hamden having a 27-0 record. During the postseason, their team was able to capture its first-Class LL Championship.

Leah and Alana have similar aspects to their game. At 5”8’, they both can score the ball in bunches. Leah and Alana can also both pull up from mid-range, and get all the way to the basket, while rapidly increasing their consistency from outside. They both also rebound the ball, and can make plays to teammates, and positively impact winning in a variety of ways. Alana received the award for most outstanding player in the West Haven Holiday Tournament. Leah received Connecticut High School Player of the year honors.

There is a bright future ahead for this talented duo, as they run with the Gauchos during the circuit.



