Jennah Johnson (Woodbridge HS, NJ ’24) has made the big decision of where she will head to play at the next level. Johnson is coming off a huge summer, traveling with New Heights NYC. She is now getting ready for another dominant season at Woodbridge High School in New Jersey.

At 5’9”, Johnson is a tough guard who can score in a variety of ways. She has the ability to breakdown defenders and create space moves like the step back. She also has a knack for getting to the basket and showing off her lethal floater game. Another aspect of Johnson’s game that stands out as her ability to hit clutch shots, having multiple game winners in her career.

Johnson has now made the decision to commit to UMass Lowell. She will be a key aspect and helping the program improve throughout the next few years. Expect Johnson to a huge senior year, before going to UMass Lowell, and becoming an impact player right away.