If you were a major AAU program and weren't in Chicago at the Nike TOC then you were more than likely in Louisville, Kentucky playing at yet another prestigious event, the Battle in the Boro. One of the biggest and longest running events you will find, the Battle in the Boro is broken up into multiple divisions depending on your level of play. Stronger teams will play in the highest level Junior Showcase Titanium, with Junior Showcase Platinum, Junior Showtime, and Junior Primetime divisions also available to participate in. A total of 9 teams out of New York made the trek to Louisville to play in front of the many Division 1, Division 2, and Division 3 coaches on hand, and with so much on the line here is a recap of how each of the locals played during the final few days of the opening week of the July Live Period.

Junior Showcase Titanium

Albany City Rocks Another fantastic week of play from a City Rocks team that is proving to be among the best in New York State this AAU season. They were 1-1 in pool play going into their final pool game with first place on the line against another NY team in I-90 Elite. From start to finish in that one it was all about City Rocks as Dyaisha Fair (Edison Tech '19) continues to prove to be one of the more underrated players not just in New York, but in the country from the lead guard spot. City Rocks won their pool and won a pair of playoff games to get to the Championship Bracket quarterfinals before ultimately falling to Oklahoma Swish 50-34, though it was without question a fantastic run for a fantastic young City Rocks team. iExcel (Walter) One of NY's premier programs went 2-1 in pool play, defeating the Arizona Mavericks and HG Elite (TX) comfortably before falling in their final pool play game to Ohio Elite Black 53-40 in a game that saw the usual defensive intensity from iExcel (Walter) not be at its same level. Once again Klarke Sconiers (Christ the King '19) showed she is one of the elite forwards in New York State in the Class of 2019 with a superb showing over the past few days, but in the Championship Bracket it was iExcel losing their opener to Team Miller (NJ) 65-52 to end their Battle in the Boro.

New Heights Everything looked as if it was going to be great for New Heights as led by Kateri Poole (Msgr. Scanlan '20) they breezed to a 3-0 record in pool play defeating Illinois Elite, the Dayton Lady Hoopstars (OH), MHSP Wilson (MS) 62-53. They controlled all three games on both ends of the floor and looked poised for a big Championship Bracket playoff run. They opened with WNC Lady Royals from North Carolina, and while it was a back and forth game New Heights couldn't get over the top late in what would be a 59-57 loss. It wasn't the ending to the tournament that New Heights wanted, but overall, they got a ton of exposure and played extremely well for three straight days. I-90 Elite They may have gone 1-2 in pool play which relegated them to the Consolation Bracket but that's just when I-90 began to play their best basketball. After losing to City Rocks in a NY vs. NY matchup 58-42 to close out pool play I-90 rallied and made sure they brought their best for the playoff round. They knocked off FGB Courtney Williams (FL) 56-50, and then got wins over Oregon Elite and Stars Elite (PA) to move into the semifinals on Friday morning where they squared off with Illinois Elite. I-90 got great outings from Harmony Philo (Gloversville '19), who continues to be one of the Capital Region's more underrated players, and they won the semifinal 62-58 to play Oklahoma BlueStar Swarm for the title. The Swarm had to leave before the championship game so what could have been a bad weekend ended up a title winning one for the Upstate, NY power.

Junior Showcase Platinum

Long Island Renegades Continuing to once again flex their muscle as one of the more up and coming programs in New York, the Renegades put together another solid tournament as they went 2-1 during pool play, taking down Team Sol (MD) and FGB South Florida to win their pool and move onto the Championship Bracket where they would open with Lady Team Charlotte (NC). Janelle Brown (Longwood '20) has shown over the past week that she will be one of Long Island's top playmakers over the next couple of years, though in a slow it down contest in the opening playoff round the Renegades came up on the wrong side of a 38-33 game, though again they showed to be a big time defensive team to all the coaches watching closely. Empire State Basketball Club After losing their opening game to the Douglasville Lady Tigers (GA) the question had to be posed about just how Empire State would respond. They responded just as you would expect from the well-coached team that they are. Trinity Bosecker (North Rockland '19) continues to improve as a post presence down low with the ability to stretch out as they won their next two games over the Florida Comets and Ohio Lady Hoopsters to move into the Championship Bracket. They fell to a strong Lady Trotters team out of Tennessee but again the depth and overall talent of the Blue Flames was strongly on display for all the college coaches to see.

NY Flight A young upstart program, the Flight went 1-2 in pool play, though their one win was a dominant 62-35 victory over the United Conquerors (MA). They were led by a strong and heady lead guard Gia Esposito (St. Joe’s by the Sea ‘19) who made strong plays for her teammates in the open floor, helping them get a 63-61 win over Lady's First (OH) in the opening round of the Consolation Bracket playoffs. In the Round of 16 the Flight had their chances to get another step closer to a title led by the sharpshooting of Nicole Musacchio (John Jay-East Fishkill ‘19) but they would fall 55-47 to the Dayton Lady Hoopstars (OH), though the defensive intensity and overall play from the entire Flight team continued to grow as the tournament went on showing great progress for a team surely on the rise.

Junior Showtime

City Rocks International For the second straight tournament it was a great showing for this City Rocks team that may not get as much attention as the other City Rocks group but may be starting to deserve it. It was a 4-1 pool play record with a huge win on Thursday morning against Each One Teach One-Gold (FL) 52-49 to allow them to finish in second place and go into the Gold Bracket playoffs. They got a tough test in the Round of 16 but led by Mikyla Mitchell (Scotia Glenville '20) and her play at both guard spots City Rocks took a 58-50 victory. Tennessee Shock-Silver came next in the quarterfinals, and while it was close for a half, City Rocks would fall 69-60 though it was a strong effort all week long for a much-improved team overall.

Junior Primetime

Michelle Campbell Hoops They may not have the biggest name in terms of team profile, but Michelle Campbell Hoops went down to Louisville and thoroughly impressive over the last few days shining as a program with several players who deserve more attention and look from college coaches. Going 4-1 in pool play, Michelle Campbell won their four pool games by an average of 25 points showing their dominance over the competition. Tyginae Wright (Paul Robeson '19) was an outstanding penetrator and creator with the ball in her hands and that helped lead to a big playoff run as well in the Gold Bracket. They beat Indiana Elite handily in the Round of 16 before squeaking out a 30-29 defensive battle over South-Central Basketball Club (OH) in the quarterfinals. The semifinals on Sunday pitted Michelle Campbell Hoops against Central Kentucky Sparx, a game that saw them fall 50-41, but not before giving a great effort and getting a lot of coach’s attention.