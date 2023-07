New Heights NYC guard Jennah Johnson (Gill St. Bernard ‘24) has picked up an offer while playing on the travel circuit. Johnson is a tough hooper that has the ability to score the ball in multiple ways, while having a smooth game, and playing at a great pace. Johnson has a unique mix of both length and skill. It would be no surprise to see her take over at the college level as well.

While dominating during the high school season in Jersey, Johnson has been making some serious noise with New Heights NYC on the travel circuit for the past few years. At 5‘,9“, she has the ball on a string, and can pull up and consistently hit the mid-range. The shooting guard has a high arcing shot, which makes it easy for her to shoot over opposing defenders. Johnson also displays that she is a clutch player, with multiple timely buckets and game winners on her resume.

Her willingness to put in the work, and high-level talent recently resulted in an offer from South Carolina State. SC State competes in the MEAC and are looking to climb up on the ranks in conference and overall. Expect Johnson to keep elevating, as she is set for a monumental senior year in the fall.