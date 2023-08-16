She has had a huge summer, after being an essential piece to South Shore’s state championship run. In addition to her big time impact on the travel circuit , McKayle made her presence known on the streetball scene with outstanding performances at NYvsNY, where she received MVP of Season 5 and announced her commitment.

McKayle is a player that will be very exciting to watch at the next level. She has a highly skilled game at either guard position , with the ball on a string and ability to score in bunches. She has lethal range from beyond the arc, and the speed, quickness and moves to get a bucket from mid-range and around the rim. McKayle’s is also a high level playmaker, capable of getting teammates involved and upping their level of play.

McKayle has now committed to play at the University of Massachusetts. She has potential to be an impact player right away, with a highly polished game that will translate well to the next level. Expect McKayle to have another monumental season with South Shore before heading to the University of Massachusetts to continue her basketball career.