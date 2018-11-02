It does take time for many post players to really achieve their ultimate potential, though for 6'2" Maddisyn Mahoney (Shaker '21) we are starting to see now just the kind of player she can project to be.

A strong and physical force around the rim Mahoney is just starting to really get it according to her coach with the NY Havoc in Terrance Florence, and with the footwork and the ability to put the ball in the basket now starting to come around you can expect a lot of good things in the future for one of Section 2's more intriguing young talents.

Sometimes it all about stepping out and showing what kind of handle you have off the dribble, or showing off impressive range, but according to Florence what has made Mahoney really start to showcase what she can do as an interior force down low is stripping down the game.

"With Maddisyn it was just about making it simple," Florence stated. "A lot of times you see girls with one or two dribbles and then make a move but with her is was no, use your brute strength, turn and get the ball up."

Sounding simple sure but Mahoney was able to really show dominating qualities making the game easy. She was solid as a finisher and a passer out of the paint in fall leagues in the Capital Region, and then when Mahoney came down to the Rose Classic with her NY Havoc team just last month she was among the team's top scorers along with being a force on the glass.

Having taken major strides as a finisher around the rim just since the start of September, Florence says that once the high school season ends for her he wants Mahoney to become able to be more versatile as once she has the consistent ability to be a low post threat each time she touches the ball it's onto her being able to shoot from the midrange and be a weapon putting the ball on the floor.

It's one step at a time though as Florence admits that he loves Mahoney's Division 1 upside for the future, and though she doesn't yet have the offers or interest really coming in, he believes that should change coming next spring when she can showcase in front of the college coaches what she can do.

"Maddisyn is really starting to put it all together now here in the fall and the best of her game is for sure still to come."