Coming off a junior season where she averaged 19 points. 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 steals a game it was expected that 5'7" guard Lydia Sweeney (Grand Island '20) would finally begin to see her recruitment start to pick up.

She came into the AAU season with the Buffalo Titans only have a couple of Division 3 looks but Sweeney was ready to showcase herself on a high level, and that's exactly what she did. With strong performances up and down the East Coast during the July Live Period it was Sweeney who finally began to earn a number of strong Division 2 offers giving herself a choice of where she wanted to go.

In the end Sweeney decided that Cedarville, a Division 2 power in Ohio, was the place for her as on Tuesday she made her commitment to the Great Midwest Athletic Conference school.

As the school that earned Sweeney's first college visit in the early part of the summer, Cedarville was always on her mind. She didn't have an offer at that point but the school and everything the Yellow Jackets had certainly left an impression on her.

"The things that are so appealing about Cedarville are that the coaches are so easy to talk to, the atmosphere is so much of a family atmosphere which is different than any other place I visited, the style of play I feel really works for me, and also the school itself was beautiful," Sweeney explained. "I would say even if I wasn't playing basketball I would still love the school."

Even though she didn't offer Sweeney right away a bond started to develop between her and Yellow Jackets head coach Kari Hoffman. Hoffman made sure to watch most, if not all, of Sweeney's games over the summer and every time Sweeney did earn an offer from the likes of Lemoyne, Mercy, and Daemen, she let Hoffman know of the situation.

It was a bond and a relationship that Sweeney didn't necessarily expect to occur but she felt a closeness to Hoffman that she really didn't feel with any other coaches, and when Hoffman called Sweeney on her way home from the USJN 17u National Championships early last week, the recruiting process became a little bit easier.

"On my way home from Washington D.C I got a call from Coach Hoffman with an offer," Sweeney said. "When I got it, it wasn't like I knew right away but the more I thought about it, got advice, and learned the most I could about my options, Cedarville seemed perfect for me."

What Cedarville are getting in Sweeney is a guard who can handle the ball and run an offense but can also play with the ball as she moves well around the floor and can stick jumpers with ease off the dribble. There is no doubt she has a very good IQ on the court and makes others around her better, while also being a leader and a strong and tough on ball defender.

Committing and now saying she is a future Yellow Jacket is the perfect cap to what Sweeney calls a fantastic summer as the Buffalo Titans finished off their AAU season as champions of their bracket at the USJN 17u National Championship, with Sweeney being named MVP, and now it's onto her final high school year where she knows challenges await, but at the same time she cannot now to get started.

"I hope to win a section championship and just work our butt off," Sweeney says about hopes for her senior season. "We used to be good at Grand Island a couple years ago and now we are trying and hoping to make a name for ourselves again."