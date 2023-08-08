The talented 3 of Kayleigh Heckel, Kate Koval and Syla Swords were essential to LuHi’s success this past season. The high level program had a monster season, as they went 22-3 overall competing on a national schedule. LuHi also won the Nike Tournament of Champions and achieved the #1 rank in the country during the season.

These three are sure to make serious noise at the Coach Wooten Top 150 Camp, as they were all invited to compete against more of the country’s top talent. They each bring their own unique attributes to the game, while playing cohesively with one another. If you watch Heckel, Swords, or Koval play, it is easy to see how opposing teams have a hard time game planning for LuHi.

Heckel is a speedy guard that can score at all three levels, while being a fantastic playmaker and perimeter defender. She currently holds multiple offers including Buffalo, LIU and more. Koval is another top player in the class, with great hands and mobility, finishes with ease on the inside, versatile with shooting ability and a rim protector. She holds offers from Oregon, Louisville and more. Swords is a swiss army knife that can score in a variety of ways, rebound, and defend. Swords is committed to Michigan. These three are sure to turn heads during the season and at the Coach Wooten Top 150 Camp.