The Crusaders zone is something that Slater though never thought would happen as he said for the first 27 years of his coaching career he was strictly a man to man coach, but having to adapt to the personnel you have he became a pure zone coach this season and says it's something that he is confident still bothers his mentor in the coaching field.

From the outset Slater didn't like the vibe he got from his team in warmups before the game feeling as if they effort wasn't there, and that in his opinion moved over into the game as Kayla Williams '20 was a one girl wrecking show as she was able to drain three ball after three ball against the Crusaders zone.

Wednesday saw the Crusaders take on PSAL Class A power Medgar Evers, and while it wasn't the best performance from Long Island Lutheran, they were still able to do enough with 5 players making it into double figures in what would be an 85-56 victory.

He understands maybe more than anyone the fact that the line between winning and losing can be so razor thin that you must always come out and play your best or things can change in a very short period.

BROOKVILLE, NY- Coming into Wednesday afternoon's game with a 20-1 record and nationally ranked by many it's been a season to remember so far for Long Island Lutheran, with head coach Rich Slater just wanting to make sure it stays that way.

"I still hear my father may he rest in peace because he was my coach and I'm sure he is telling at me because in a situation like that we should've been playing man but I turned 60 and I guess I became a zone coach," Slater wryly said.

Williams for Medgar Evers knocked down 6 first half three balls and would add to that in the second half with 4 more triples as the senior shooter had a game high 30 points for the Lady Cougars, but while it may not have been the defensive performance Slater wanted to see from his team, offensively things were still very much on point.

Simona Visockaite '21 was strong finishing with both hands around the rim with her length and size down low, while both Kaylene Smikle '22 and Emma Von Essen '22 found a rhythm from the outside on kick outs off drives from Sydney Rosenoff '21.

Then when you add in Paris Clark '22 driving and finishing in the lane and doing an excellent job on second chance opportunities around the basket there were just too many weapons in the LuHi arsenal for Medgar Evers as the Lady Cougars hung tough for most of three quarters before seeing the game get away from them late.

Clark would score 21 to lead all Crusaders, while Visockaite had 13, Von Essen and Smikle added 12 each, with Jamie Behar '20 chipping in with 11 it was Long Island Lutheran maybe not playing their best, but doing enough to get the job done to advance to 21-1 on the year after a 85-56 win over Medgar Evers.

Compared to other teams that Slater has had he loves this teams ball movement feeling it's the team that shares the ball the best of any he has ever had, with it also being a team that doesn't just rely on one player.

As the season winds down now the focus shifts for LuHi as they have one last game on Saturday at Staten Island Academy before they take the month off to prepare for the NYS Tournament of Champions where the Crusaders will look to reclaim their crown and get back atop the mountain of New York basketball.

It won't be easy as Slater knows the competition once the Federation Tournament will be stiff, but he is hopeful that everyone will see the team he knows they can be instead of the team he felt they were on Sunday knowing that how they play in the big moment at the end of March will determine if this truly was a successful season for this young group of Crusaders.

"I tell the kids all the time it's just about us, don't worry about what anyone else but us," Slater said. "If we play the way we did against St. John Vianney and the way we did against Paul VI we will be a very tough out, but if we play the way we did today we be an easy out so let's just hope the right team comes to play when we get to Fordham."



