Long Island Lutheran HS (NY) is a team with serious talent and depth that is set to get even better this year with the addition of Kayla Jade Frier . Frier is coming from Estonia and is one of the best 2026 prospects out of Europe. It will be exciting to see how she gels with LuHi’s other talented players.

At 5’8, Frier is a guard that can score the ball in multiple ways. She has a nice jump shot from outside and can slither through traffic to get to the rim and finish. She also has a high basketball IQ, which shows when she analyzes the defense, to create for herself and teammates off the dribble. Frier’s tough defensive often results in steals in transition opportunities.

Frier is set to see a huge stock rise while being at LuHi. She already holds an offer from Virginia and is a high major prospect. Expect a big season from Frier as she is set to make an immediate impact at a powerhouse of a program that LuHi is.