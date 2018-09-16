It was nothing short of a breakout summer for 6'2" forward Danielle Hippner (East Meadow '20). She wasn't someone all that well known to college coaches heading into the AAU season, but playing with Lightning (Flynn) during the months of April and July during the Live Periods down in Kentucky, Chicago, and Washington D.C. really has put her on the map as someone with a lot of upside and a prospect to follow.

After averaging 12 points and 11 rebounds a game this past season as a sophomore at East Meadow, Hippner went on the road playing on the major AAU circuit for the first time ever with Lightning (Flynn). There was a bit of an adjustment period for her at first according to head coach Gregg Flynn, but that got settled quickly as Hippner made sure her impact was felt all over the floor.

"I'm telling you Danielle wasn't intimidated at all. She has such incredible hands and when she got the ball inside she finished very well," Flynn explained. "Her body really withstood a lot of contact and because of her wingspan she can influence a game defensively in a big way, so Danielle did a lot of things for us all summer long."

Having become a major part of the offense with the guards looking to work the ball down into Hippner more often than not, she was able to showcase a nice short hook inside, while also proving that if she got the ball in midrange situations that she could be solid from anywhere around 10 feet facing up as well.

One of the things Flynn says he wants to work on with Hippner though is her ability to move faster up and down the floor. He sees that as the next area in her game to take a step up, and once that happens he believes huge things could be ahead for one of Long Island's more underrated stars.

"I just want her to do things faster. Danielle has a great IQ and is very coachable so that will come because she works so hard," Flynn stated. "Once she gets into a college weight room she will be so scary because she moves so well."

A smart student in the classroom to go along with becoming a budding star on the basketball court, Hippner already holds an offer from Mercy, while getting a strong amount of interest now from a number of schools after the summer with Division 1 program New Hampshire leading the way.

More and more D1's could come on board as coaches get more looks at her as Hippner has another AAU season to come, and with her upside so high, Flynn sees big things ahead for one of his new favorite players to coach.

"Danielle has already done a great job of getting on everyone's radar, and I think with just more development that that's only going to continue in a big way."