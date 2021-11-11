Girls: Lombardi makes her choice

Michaelina Lombardi (Averill Park ‘22) has committed. The talented guard is an essential piece for Averill Park High School. Lombardi can score the ball effortlessly on the inside and has a knack for finding open teammates after attracting opposing defenses. Lombardi has great anticipation skills which allow her to get into passing lanes and steal the ball, which oftentimes leads to her easy transition buckets.

A lefty, Lombardi is a consistent shooter from downtown, especially in catch and shoot situations. She has a smooth, repeatable form that pairs well with her fluent style of play. The combo guard had this to say about where she will play at the next level.

“I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Le Moyne College. Thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way!”

Lombardi will be a terrific addition to the Le Moyne Dolphins, who play in the NE-10 and tip off their season November 17th at East Stroudsburg. Along with being a star at Averill Park, Lombardi has also stood out during the travel circuit during her time with the City Rocks.

Expect Lombardi to finish her high school career with an exclamation point before going on to make noise in the NE-10 as a Le Moyne Dolphin.



