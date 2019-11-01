It's was a summer of transition and development for 5'11" wing Kiarra Kennedy (Middletown '20) as she switched AAU teams and became a more well-rounded and focused player on what it takes to thrive at a very high level.

The benefits that it made in her game are now obvious as Kennedy has become a better shooter, a more dynamic playmaker, and someone who seems ready to take on all competition as she readies to take her talents in a year's time to play Division 1 basketball.

One of the biggest moves that Kennedy made this summer was leaving the Lady Choz and going to play with iExcel for the July AAU Live Period. It wasn't an easy decision for Kennedy, but it was a decision she felt necessary to make for the benefit of her progressing to get to where she wanted to be.

"When I went to iExcel the coaches there really put me through a lot of hard work and they made sure to push me out of my comfort zone so that I could grow as a player in the way I needed," Kennedy explained.

There wasn't any concern come the start of the Live Period that it wasn't a good move as Kennedy felt as if she was more comfortable taking the ball to the rim and was playing with a higher level of competition in her eyes which was only making her more prepared for everything she will see moving forward.

Kennedy isn't where she wants to be as a player yet as she knows she needs to tighten up her handle and become a more consistent perimeter shooter, but with her aggressiveness attacking the basket and being a long and athletic wing defender the sky seems to be the limit for everything she can achieve.

Already having taken one visit to Siena, Kennedy says that she hopes to schedule more visits in the coming weeks ahead to get a better idea of her college options. She says though that isn't a huge focus for her now as she doesn't mind waiting until after her senior season at Middletown to make a final college decision.

Her focus is with the Middletown and doing all she can in her final high school year to bring them ultimate basketball success. It hasn't been easy for Kennedy, the leading scorer for the Middies since her 8th Grade year, but with the talent on hand now she feels that this may be the time Middletown finally gets to make their mark in Section 9, hopeful now to leave as school as a champion.

"I think the goal is to make sections and go really far this year," Kennedy said. "We have a lot of potential I feel and I think we can really develop and make a run and definitely play at a real high level."