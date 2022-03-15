Girls: Kearney advances to State Semis

Rush Henrietta, NY - The Bishop Kearney Lady Kings Varsity Basketball Team faced a tough Lancaster Legends team for the right to advance to the 2022 NYS CLASS AA Semi-Finals.

Bishop Kearney is one of the premiere teams in NYS Section V Class AA Girls Basketball. Now, they will be moving onto the State Semi-Final after beating Lancaster 64-55 in the Far West Regional.

Lancaster is led by a mature freshman player in Madison Francis ‘25, who is 6’1 and can dunk the ball with noise. Francis already has looks from some major D1 colleges and could become the next Paige Bueckers of the NCAA.

Francis and teammate Rachel Kamrowski ‘23 have been playing together all season and were rarely put to the test in Section VI.

The Lady Kings led the Legends by 20 points at half time. The Legends were very eager to show their talents to make a comeback.

Kearney was still ahead by 11 with 1:05 left in the game. Lancaster’s only hope was to foul a player to keep time remaining on the clock and to cut the lead.

Kaia Goode ‘22 was fortunate enough to dribble off 30 seconds off the clock before charging to the basket. She was fouled and scored on both free-throws, leaving Lancaster in a 13-point deficit.

It was a valiant effort for Lancaster, but it was a little too late. When the buzzer sounded the score was 64-55, and that took The Bishop Kearney Lady Kings to their sixth state final in 13 years under Coach Kevan Sheppard.

Klarissa Goode ‘25 led Bishop Kearney with 19 points, while Kaia Goode scored 16, and Aniya Rowe ‘24 14. Francis finished with 24 points for Lancaster.

In the last four years, this is Bishop Kearney’s second trip to Troy for the State Final Four.

Kearney also beat the Section VI (in the Buffalo region) championship in 2020. Sadly, that season was halted due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The 2021 state tournament was also cancelled. Kearney lost to West Genesee in Section III (in the Syracuse region) in the 2019 state semifinals.

(5) Bishop Kearney will play (4) Corning/Painted Post at Hudson Valley Community College next weekend.



