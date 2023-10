Janeya Grant (Putnam Science Academy, CT ‘24) has committed. The Gauchos Guard turned a ton of heads over the summer with her stellar play and has been an essential player for Putnam Science her high school career. Grant is poised for a dominant victory lap at Putnam, before making an immediate impact at the next level.

At 6’0”, Grant is a guard that can score the ball in bunches in a variety of ways. She is an extremely versatile wing that can handle the ball and score at all three levels. She has a smooth game, analyzing the defense and seamlessly taking advantage of any gaps that she sees. Grant is also a high level rebounder on both ends of the floor.

Grant has now committed to play for St. Johns. She will is a big acquisition, as she has a game and size that will translate well to the next level. Keep an eye on Grant as she continues to gear up for a successful college run at St. Johns.