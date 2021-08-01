Girls: Iroquois guard makes her decision
Iroquois Guard Emily McLaughlin ’21 is a small, but very skilled player who will do anything to make sure her team wins games. She has grown up her whole life playing basketball and just fell in lo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news