Girls: Indian River SF Is On Fire

Adrien LaMora (Indian River ’22) has been on fire all 2021 long. She dominated for Indian River during the high school season. The 5”11' forward had many big-time performances including a 25 point, 10 rebound and 8 assist game against Watertown IHC. She also had a 32-point, 11 rebound games against Copenhagen. This versatile hooper has a very bright future in front of her.

LaMora does a variety of things well on the court. She has great footwork and size, which allows her to be a great scoring presence down low. LaMora also has a high basketball IQ and can get up and down in transition quickly.

Being that LaMora knows how to move well without the basketball, she is often able to create catch and shoot opportunities, which allows her to use her consistent jump-shot to give opposing defenses headaches. On defense LaMora is active, using her high motor to efficiently rebound, as well as get blocks and steals.

LaMora’s versatility was on full display during the travel circuit with the New York Royals, earning her a recent offer to Canisius. With stats and game of her caliber, we may begin to see more colleges extend offers to LaMora in the near