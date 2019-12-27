News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-27 15:56:55 -0600') }} other sports Edit

Girls: Hoops4Hearts Showcase (Top Performers)

Mike Libert • NYCHoops
Staff

The stars shined bright this past Sunday at the Hoops4Hearts Showcase at Francis Lewis H.S with 16 teams taking to the court in front of dozens of college coaches looking to impress individually wh...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}