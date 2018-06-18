TROY, NY- With teams from Maine to Maryland coming in to test themselves against the best the question coming into this past weekend's GymRat Challenge was how would the New York teams perform? The answer ended up being resounding as New York teams won 4 of the 5 brackets in the 11th Grade Division, the first time in GymRat Challenge history that has ever happened proving once again that some of the best girls’ basketball, and girls’ basketball AAU teams are based right here in the Empire State.

Platinum Bracket Champions- New York Havoc

M. Libert

It was smooth sailing in pool play for the dynamic and talented Havoc who cruised to a +58 plus/minus margin (max is +60 at the GymRat Challenge) to earn themselves the #4 seed in the top Platinum Bracket. They would cruise to a win over the Bay State Jaguars out of Massachusetts in the quarterfinals before a matchup with the #1 seed Stars Elite (Red) in the semifinals. The Havoc got out of the gate slowly but had the playmaking touch of Grace Heeps (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA '19) to help pull them away in the second half. Size was also a major advantage in the semifinals for the Havoc as they got the ball down low to Catherine Almeida (Shenendehowa '19) and Belle Kranbuhl (Adirondack '20) which ultimately wore down their opposing for the Havoc to take the 6-point win. In the Platinum championship it was a New York vs. New York battle as the Havoc faced off with the Long Island Renegades. The Renegades were the quicker and better team early on in taking a 9-point halftime lead, which the Havoc struggling to get any sort of offensive rhythm going. What would change the tide would be the sweltering defense led by Brianna Rozzi (Highland '19) as the defensive intensity stepped up to the extent that the Havoc only allowed 10 second half points to the Renegades as Heeps was named MVP of the Platinum Bracket en route to leading her to 37-34 title game win.

Gold Bracket Champions- Long Island Lightning (Lawniczak)

When you have a tough in your face guard like Alyssa Adomaites (John Glenn '19) anything is possible as with a +44 plus/minus during their 3-0 pool play run they were put into the Gold Bracket, and while maybe not considered the favorites going in this Lightning group proved to truly be among the best. Getting through pool play unscathed gave Lightning (Lawniczak) a quarterfinal bye in the Gold Bracket before a tough semifinal win over the Boston Showstoppers proved that Emma Glezen (Long Island Lutheran '19) is now among the best more versatile all-around threats in New York as the recent Loyola (MD) commit was able to both take defenders off the dribble and be a rebounder and a menace underneath the rim. It wasn't easy but against the powerful Massachusetts program the Lightning found a way late to come away with the 43-42 win. After getting by the Showstoppers in dramatic fashion it was EVOElite, another team out of Massachusetts, between them and the Lightning programs first ever GymRat title. Adomaites put together a big effort as she was time and time again able to blow by defenders off the dribble, while the imposing inside duo of 6'3" Lauren Romito (Hauppauge '19) and 6'1" Rachel Mahler (Syosset '19) proved to be too tough to contain as down the stretch Lightning (Lawniczak) fed the ball into the post and made a living finishing in the paint which would lead to their 40-35 title game win.

Silver Bracket Champions- I-90 Elite

The GymRat Challenge uses the plus/minus system to determine which of the 5 brackets pool winners go to for the playoffs, and even though they were a +42 that meant that I-90 went to the Silver Bracket. Had they won one of their pool games by 1 more point they would've been in the Gold but it was the Silver for them, a division they would run through. An opening round bye gave them the Albany Capitals in the semifinals, a local team from the Capital Region much like I-90 so it was a familiar matchup for both teams, and one that I-90 easily got the better of as Harmony Philo (Gloversville '19) had the range from deep going early, and with Mackenzie Smith (West Genesee '19) running the point to perfection they would run away to a 20+ point win. That meant a Silver Bracket title game contest against the CT Heights, and while the Connecticut team came back from quarterfinal and semifinal deficits to get to the championship they would have no such luck in this one against a quicker and bigger I-90 squad. Angel Parker (Cardinal O'Hara '19) was able to push the tempo and finish in transition with ease for much of the game, while the shooting touch of Philo continued to show itself as a major I-90 weapon. Add in the play of Aurora Deshaies (Bishop Ludden '19) and Alyssa Stevenson (South Jefferson '19) in the paint and it was an easy 57-39 championship game win for the power I-90 Elite program.

Copper Bracket Champions- BNY Select

In BNY's first game of pool play they fell to United NJ (Navy) by 4 in shocking fashion as the Binghamton area power were considered among the favorites to be there at the end in the Platinum Bracket, but even though they lost that game they rolled by 20+ in their other two pool games and earned one of 4 wildcard berths. What the playoffs showed us is that ready to go BNY Select team could compete and thrive against the very best as they weren't challenged at all en route to the Copper title. First up was North Shore Blizzard in the quarterfinals, and BNY would get up 18-2 quick and never look back in the easy victory that saw Kiara Fisher (Elmira '20) to the tune of 4 three's and 20 points. The semifinals then had BNY Select against the Albany Lady Stars, another game that saw BNY put it on cruise control early as Fisher and Trinasia Kennedy (Putnam Science Academy, CT '19) dominated the play in the backcourt to the tune of a 17-point win. The championship game would see BNY play the Brooklyn Saints, a team comprised of players primarily from the PSAL Class A champs James Madison H.S in Brooklyn. The Saints tried to the slow the game down but in this one it was the play down low of Maeve Donnelly (Susquehanna Valley '19) and rugged Julia Hauer (Seton Catholic '19) who led the way to BNY taking home the title with a 46-32 victory. Even in the Bronze Bracket, the one division that a New York team didn't win the championship, it was Mass Rivals Gauntlet who won which is a team led by Glens Falls, NY native Sophie Tougas '20 who took her game last year to the NEPSAC to attend school and play at Brewster Academy meaning in every GymRat Challenge division New York made their presence known as without a doubt the best of the best. GYMRAT CHALLENGE TOP PERFORMERS