Girls: Gretchen Dolan Goes Off

Gretchen Dolan (Williamsville South ‘23) has been a key player for Williamsville South all season and continued her stellar play by coming up big when it mattered most. Going into her team’s matchup against Iroquois, many new that Dolan would have an outstanding performance. She has had an excellent season, which has included many accolades including reaching her 1000th point, in a game to close out 2021.

Dolan’s talent has garnered much attention from the next level, as she currently hold an offer from West Virginia and is receiving from Florida, Ohio State, Villanova and More.

In the Section Championship, Dolan went off for 36 points, to lead Williamsville South to a 71-58 win over Iroquois.

Dolan also had a 46-point game earlier this year and has been nominated for the New York Gatorade Player of the year. At 5”10’, Dolan is a lethal three level scorer, who aggressively attacks the opposing teams defense in a variety of ways. She also excels at finding teammates for easy buckets after attracting the defense.

Look for Dolan to continue to dominate as we approach the spring travel circuit.



