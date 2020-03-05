It was an exciting evening of basketball from Fresh Meadows though and with NYCHoops.net in the building for both here are how things went down with a recap of the action from Wednesday.

There was a lot at stake with championship berth's awaiting the winners, and while one proved to be a one sided affair that was decided pretty early the other was a close and physical affair that came down to the closing minutes.

The Semifinals featured two games as it was an All-Brooklyn opener as Xaverian took on Bishop Loughlin, while the nightcap saw the hosts from St. Francis Prep face off against St. John's Prep in an All-Queens contest.

For the first graduating class of girls at Xaverian the goal coming into this season was clear, make history. They as a group wanted to do something special and doing something special meant putting themselves in position to bring home the GCHSAA championship and put a banner on the wall leaving an indelible mark on what they accomplished.

Now in just a couple of days the Clippers have that chance as behind great defense and 29 points from Julia Fabozzi '20 it was Xaverian pulling out a 61-51 victory over their Brooklyn rivals from Bishop Loughlin.

This group of senior girls on the Clippers basketball team are the first group of girls to walk through the doors at Xaverian. The school went coed just four years ago now and head coach Mark Spelman said that as a unit the seniors had a desire from the start of the year to make sure they put their stamp down in school history.

"They were hugely successful as freshman and then on the varsity as sophomores and juniors they took their lumps but they have been waiting for this year and waiting to take their shot at doing something special," Spelman stated.

Doing something special meant winning the GCHSAA title. They won the Junior Varsity championship as freshman but accomplishing the bigger goal, the Varsity title as seniors was all they wanted to show everyone who now will come after them what is possible.

To get to have that chance at history though meant beating a tough Bishop Loughlin team who are as good of a perimeter shooting team as there is in the GCHSAA. It would mean Xaverian playing their absolute best to get the job done.

That's exactly what happened as the Clippers completely shut down the outside abilities of the Lions as they held Loughlin star shooter Kennedy Grady '22 without a three point make, with her backcourt mate in Phinnette Edwards '20 limited to just one made three point basket as well.

It was the defensive effort that had Spelman so excited as he noted that guard Callie O'Brien '20 was the one that deserved most of the credit for Loughlin's struggles from the outside.

"Callie guarded the best shooter on Bishop Loughlin and she couldn't even get a look tonight, her defense on her was just unbelievable," Spelman said.

What was keeping the Lions in the game was Ariel Jackson '22 as the sophomore sensation for Bishop Loughlin did everything and anything she could as she had 24 points including an array of drives into the lane where space was limited, but she found a way to get up tough shots and finish.

Loughlin would trail by as many as 13 in second half but managed behind the play of Jackson to trim it to as little as 5 on a pair of occasions. When Xaverian needed a basket though they were able to get one from their star in Fabozzi who when the lights shined brightest, came up biggest.

The Providence bound star would finish with 29 points including 10 in the fourth quarter to put away any sort of hopes that the Lions would have of a comeback as Xaverian will now play for the chance to make history as they were able to stem off a couple of late Loughlin rallies to ultimately take the 61-51 win.

Along with Fabozzi's 29 points the Clippers got 12 from O'Brien and 9 from freshman guard Grace Sundback '23. They are now one win away from doing what was just a hope and a dream four years ago, and for Fabozzi it's a moment she is excited to have come saying she is absolutely ready for the opportunity.

"We built this program," Fabozzi admitted. "We came in with nothing before us and this was the goal to play for a championship our senior year and now it's here."

Not only will Xaverian play for a championship on Saturday, the game will be in their home gym in Bay Ridge. That just makes the moment even more special for Fabozzi and the rest of the Clippers with Spelman saying when he found out the venue of the title game at the beginning of the year it did cross his mind of what could be, but now that it's a reality he couldn't be more excited for the girls who have gotten them here.

"I'd be lying if I said it didn't cross my mind earlier in the year when they said we were going to have the championship at home," Spelman said with a laugh. "This group has been so special to our school not only because of basketball, but because they are great students and great kids and I'm real excited for them and I can't wait now for Saturday."



