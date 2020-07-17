NYCHoops - Girls: Gauchos Rule The Week

Girls: Gauchos Rule The Week
The nation may have ground to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic but for the NY Gauchos Girls team, the show must go on. Over the past week no less than four players have received new offers
Big Congratulations to 2022 G Reyna Scott on receiving an offer from @StJohnsWBB ‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/rJ8v9F9lZt— New York Gauchos (@nygauchos) July 1, 2020
Big Congratulations to 2022 6’4 Center @maddystevenson4 on receiving an offer from @HowardBison_WBB ‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/giqqGn1YRB— New York Gauchos (@nygauchos) July 17, 2020
Big Congratulations to 2023 G @_Jadamills_ on receiving an offer from @UMassWBB ‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/AVHTAlCdNP— New York Gauchos (@nygauchos) July 16, 2020
Big Congratulations to 2021 G @JordynMeunier on receiving an offer from @AU_WBasketball ‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/4VAfbdCZI1— New York Gauchos (@nygauchos) July 14, 2020