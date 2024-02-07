Ashley MacCalla (Middletown HS, NY ‘27) has been dominating and been a go to scorer at the varsity level since 7th grade. Even back then MacCalla received accolades including player of the week recognition, and tournament MVP. She has now received an accolade that you don’t see most prospects reach, but if they do, it is usually in their senior year.

MacCalla is a super speedy and athletic guard that can get to the rim consistently and with ease. Her ability to get up allows her to finish consistently over opposing defenders. She is also impactful on the defensive end, using her length to get steals and deflection, and get out in transition.

MacCalla has now scored her 1000th point. She reached this milestone with a free throw in the third quarter against Newburgh HS. MacCalla’s scoring prowess is a big reason why she holds Michigan, Miami, Ole Miss and more, regarded as one of 2027’s top prospects. It will be exciting to see MacCalla as she continues to tap into her unlimited potential.