News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-17 15:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

Girls: Flaherty is one of the best in state

Mike Libert • NYCHoops
Staff

As the senior leader and captain of this season's Rye girls’ basketball team, 5'11" guard Teaghan Flaherty '20 is one of the top still available Class of 2020 players out of New York State. Flahert...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}