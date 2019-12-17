Girls: Flaherty is one of the best in state
As the senior leader and captain of this season's Rye girls’ basketball team, 5'11" guard Teaghan Flaherty '20 is one of the top still available Class of 2020 players out of New York State. Flahert...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news