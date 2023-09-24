Annabelle Day ( Cardinal O‘ Hara ‘26) has been a player that is steadily improving and gaining notoriety in the recruitment world. Last season, Day was an essential player for Cardinal O’Hara as she put New York on notice as a freshman. During the travel circuit, with X Gen Elite, Day was big time in high level events, upping her recruitment even more.

Now that open gym season is upon us, Day’s high level play is catching the attention of more and more college programs. She has now received an offer from Niagara after a recent unofficial visit to the school. Day’s high level of talent and potential has a high chance of resulting in more offers in the near future.

At 5 '11”, Day has the ability to both stretch the defense from beyond the arc, while also being able to use her size to finish on the inside. Day can also create her own shot off the dribble with a variety of scoring moves. On defense, Day has the ability to block shots and get into the passing lanes for steals and easy transition buckets. It will be interesting to see what other schools add Day to their recruiting list as her high school career progresses.