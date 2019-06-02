There is a lot to like about the game of forward Erin Lofaro (Marlboro ‘20). She was a First Team All-New York State player this season averaging over 22 points and 12 rebounds a game for the Dukes, leading them to a Section 9 championship.

You would think with stats and with those kind of credentials Lofaro would be one of the hottest recruits out in New York right now, but at just under 6’0” the doubters were out wanting to say that it would be tough for Lofaro to play at the highest level of college basketball.

Determined to prove the naysayers wrong, Lofaro has gone out so far this AAU season and continued to dominate against a much higher level of competition, and finally one school has bought in as just last week Lofaro received her first Division 1 offer.

Being undersized for playing the 4 spot primarily is without question what made some people have doubts in their minds about the abilities of Lofaro and how her game would translate to the next level.

One who never had a doubt about Lofaro though is her AAU coach with NY Extreme Hoops in Kristi Dini.

Dini has seen what Lofaro can do against the likes of the NJ Demons, NJ Belles, and Philly Triple Threat so far this spring and playing inside against girls at times 4-5 inches bigger than her has proven Dini says to be no problem at all.

“I think she is well aware of the fact she is a little bit of an undersized post but she is diving on the floor, she is fronting 6'4" girls and she is ripping rebounds and pushing it up the court,” Dini explained, Erin’s doing all she can to show she belongs at that level and showing coaches she can trust an undersized post.”

Some still may be taking a bit longer to buy in but one who saw all they needed at the Atlantic City Showcase a couple weeks back now was UMass-Lowell who after the May AAU Live Period event offered the NY Extreme Hoops and Marlboro star showing that it shouldn’t be your size that dictates your recruitment, but your skill set, your productivity, and your desire.

A number of Division 2 schools are currently in the mix still as well with Dini saying that LeMoyne, Assumption, Pace, and Adelphi have also been maintaining contact with Lofaro as well, but that the belief by UMass-Lowell in her shows that just being a great basketball player can be what matters most.

Currently a great back to the basket threat whose skills facing up continue to improve on an almost daily basis, Dini believed the best of Lofaro’s game is still to come.

Having just scored her 1,000th career high school point in her final game of her junior year and now putting up big numbers for Dini and NY Extreme Hoops during AAU, a big July surely seems to be ahead for a player that Dini believes can really do it all.

“Erin is a culture kid, a rah-rah kid in practice and on the bench, and she is a kid who is in the gym working on her game before and after practice who will always do whatever the team needs,” Dini said. “She may be a little undersized but because of that Erin plays with a chip on her shoulder and she’ll always be looking and wanting to prove people who don’t believe in her wrong,”