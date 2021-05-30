Girls: Desrats continues to turn heads
Megan Desrats (Warwick ’23) has been on absolute tear. She has dominated during the spring travel circuit, including big time performances at Live at the Nook, as well as helping lead Lady Ratz Eli...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news