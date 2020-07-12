NYCHoops - Girls: Dawkins on her record breaking commitment

Girls: Dawkins on her record breaking commitment
This weekend a Brooklyn forward seal the deal and made history. She became the first D1 commit in the girls’ basketball program history.Brooklyn High School For Law and Technology 6’0” F Kaila Dawk...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news