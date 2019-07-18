When you are 6'3" and as strong a weapon around the rim as forward Patrycja Pawlata (New York Military Academy '20) is, the upside and ability to develop into a major force and big time Division 1 prospect is certainly there.

Already showing the ability to connect from anywhere inside of 15 feet to go along with her impressive and skilled back to the basket game around the rim, the skill set for Pawlata only seems to be growing as she begins to draw more and more D-1 attention the more and more college coaches finally get to see her play for the first time.

Coming over from Poland in the middle of this past high school season you would have expected there to be a big adjustment period for Pawlata coming in and learning a new system in a new country, but according to her head coach with both NYMA and City Rocks International on the AAU circuit in Scott Alvarez it was actually not much of an issue at all.

"The thing was we didn't want Patrycja coming in and just playing American basketball, we wanted her playing her game and she already knew how to play very, very good basketball and was so fundamentally solid," Alvarez admitted. "If anything, I could say the adjustment came from the other kids learning to play with her."

What Pawlata brings to the table is someone who can finish around the basket using either her right hand or her left hand, she is an excellent passer out of the post, and while she hasn't gotten to show it much yet the ability for Pawlata to step out and hit from beyond 12-15 feet is there.

Even in the short amount of time Pawlata has been in the United States she has put up strong numbers against major level competition, especially with City Rocks International as they have played a very challenging schedule so far this July down in Louisville, Kentucky, with the challenges only going to continue to come when they head down this weekend to take part in two more Live Period events down in Atlanta, Georgia.

While still very early in the process for Pawlata both Long Beach State and Bryant have been heavy on the trail with a number of new Division 1 programs surely going to jump on board for the strong and talented 6'3" post.

It's already starting to happen, and the more she is seen by the coaches the more Alvarez believes they will fall in love with everything she has to offer as Pawlata looks to be the next International star to breakout big under Alvarez's tutelage in America.

"I'm happy for her that she is already getting the Division 1 attention that she is but it’s only going to take off more from here," Alvarez said. "The best from Patrycja is definitely still to come."