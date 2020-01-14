News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-14 18:19:43 -0600') }} other sports Edit

Girls: D-I coaches taking note of NYC forward

Mike Libert • NYCHoops
Staff

After a fantastic sophomore season a year ago the continued development of 6'0" forward Kaila Dawkins (Brooklyn Law & Tech '21) has her on a trajectory to being one of the more intriguing recruits ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}