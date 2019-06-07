News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-07 15:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Girls: CT forward shines with NYC squad

Axpvpretyoriogbkl0kd
Mike Libert • NYCHoops
Staff

After a stellar junior campaign in the NEPSAC this past season where she was among her league's leading scorers and rebounders, 6'0" forward Jordan Obi (Choate Rosemary Hall, CT '20) continues to s...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}