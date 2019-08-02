Girls: Conklin commits to NEC school
As the leader of a dynamic Irvington H.S. team and the floor general of one of New York’s top AAU programs in the Empire State Blue Flames, 5’6” guard Abby Conklin ‘20 has been a known commodity in...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news