News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-02 15:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Girls: Conklin commits to NEC school

Zjt8w8d5qo7fszwmqwnn
Mike Libert • NYCHoops
Staff

As the leader of a dynamic Irvington H.S. team and the floor general of one of New York’s top AAU programs in the Empire State Blue Flames, 5’6” guard Abby Conklin ‘20 has been a known commodity in...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}