Girls: Committed Mahopac Star Strives for Greatness
Melanie DeMeo (Mahopac HS ’22) has continued to work hard to improve her game, despite her success on the court, including a commitment to UMASS Dartmouth’s Women’s basketball team. DeMeo’s career ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news