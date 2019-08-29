Girls: Colleges Eye Top NY Sharpshooter
When you talk about some of the better shooters in New York right now at the top of the list has to be 5'8" guard Sierra Linnin (Albertus Magnus '22). She was one of the top shooters on the AAU cir...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news