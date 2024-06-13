NYGHoops.com is excited to announce the addition of college hooper Belle Pellecchia to cover New York girls’ basketball for the Rivals.com site. “Armed with both a journalism degree and practical experience on the court at every level, Pellecchia brings a passion for the game is much needed.

As a college athlete myself and former player on the AAU circuit, I understand how hard these girls are working, said Pellecchia. “I want them to get the exposure they deserve to ensure they are able to compete at the highest level they are capable of.”