NYGHoops.com is excited to announce the addition of college hooper Belle Pellecchia to cover New York girls’ basketball for the Rivals.com site. “Armed with both a journalism degree and practical experience on the court at every level, Pellecchia brings a passion for the game is much needed.
As a college athlete myself and former player on the AAU circuit, I understand how hard these girls are working, said Pellecchia. “I want them to get the exposure they deserve to ensure they are able to compete at the highest level they are capable of.”
“Belle brings a unique blend of experience and expertise in her writing,” said Publisher Maurice Wingate. “She doesn’t just talk the talk. She’s also walking the walk.”
Pellechio has been the captain of her team for the past three years at NYU and won UAA defensive player of the year. Over the course of her college career, she was voted D3Hoops.com Rookie of the year, and her team won the D3 national championship in 2024.
To reach Belle Pellecchia send an email to: imp2041@nyu.edu