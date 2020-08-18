Girls: Class of 2021 - College Commitment Updates (Part 2)
We went over Part 1 of the Class of 2021 commitments for the best of the best in girls basketball in New York State, and now it's time for Part 2 as there have been so many Division 1 commits alrea...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news