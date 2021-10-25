Girls: Carly Atty makes her choice
Carly Atty (Fonda- Fultonville ‘22) has committed. The skilled guard has been a key contributor to her high school team’s offense for the last few years. Last season Atty had some great performance...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news