Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-17 12:05:41 -0600') }} other sports Edit

Girls: Buffalo SF poised to become one of area's finest

Jgissytcidpbeqcbkqoc
Mike Libert • NYCHoops.net
Staff

Another of the extremely talented young players that New York State is currently producing is 6'2" forward Kyra Wood (City Honors '21). A long and talented forward who can play both inside and outs...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}