After missing over three months of action after injuring her knee, 5'5" guard Laysha de los Santos (South Shore '19) came back for the July Live Period with New Heights to prove that she can be a facilitator, scorer, and leader.

Those traits carried over into August as de los Santos helped lead her South Shore team to a Conrad McRae Youth League title, but while she may be seen as one of NYC's top playmakers, de los Santos still is playing with a lot to prove as she awaits her first Division 1 offer.

Missing the early Live Period during the spring admittedly put de los Santos behind the eight ball in hopes of showing college coaches what she could do. The injury to her right knee kept her on the sidelines, but if it did anything it motivated her even more.

Wanting to prove those who doubted her de los Santos came back and had a fantastic July with New Heights playing in events in Washington D.C. and in Georgia, and then she was the consummate leader during South Shore's run at Conrad McRae being called by Lady Vikings head coach Anwar Gladden the team's MVP.

It wasn't always easy for her though as after de los Santos transferred into South Shore for her junior year she was forced to take on a more secondary role. She wasn't the offensive focal point with a team led by guards Destiny Philoxy and Earlette Scott, who are now at UMass and Providence respectively, but according to Gladden she made the most of her time playing with Philoxy and Scott, and most importantly, learned a lot.

"It was hard for her a little bit at first taking on a different role last year because we had veteran leaders on the team, but she learned and studied, and now you can see how that learning has paid off," Gladden said.

Showing off better vision and a more creative touch on the ball, de los Santos has been dominating over the past month as she has taken the reigns as the undisputed leader of the Lady Vikings and ran with it.

Of course, de los Santos has shown the uncanny ability to get into tough driving lanes and finish, using her size to her advantage at all times on the floor, showing that in just about every way possible she has the makings of a star.

"This year it's her team because she is the only senior on the team and we need her to be a leader, we need her to step up and run the offense, and we need her to be a stopper on defense, and so far, this summer Laysha has done all that," Gladden admitted.

At about 90% right now physically, Gladden says he has no doubt whatsoever that de los Santos will be at 100% well before the start of the high school season, and while she may be doing everything he wants on the floor her recruitment at this point isn't going as well as either of them would've hoped.

Both St. Peter's and LIU-Brooklyn have inquired about de los Santos but Gladden says that as of now she doesn't hold a firm offer. He hopes that changes sooner than later as Gladden says he knows exactly what de los Santos can offer a college program, and he hopes those college coaches who come out to watch her see it too.

"Laysha has a huge chip on her shoulder right now because she is trying to prove she is deserving of a Division 1 offer, and also show that she is one of the best point guards in New York," Gladden stated. "I think she can do it and I know she can play with anybody."