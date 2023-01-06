Ashley MacCalla ( Middletown '27) has been on fire to begin the season. Last year, MacCalla was a varsity star as just a 7th grader and is once again this year dominating the competition. A combo guard, MacCalla can score the ball in bunches and has elite athleticism.

MacCalla recently had 41 points in a 65-36 win against Washingtonville. She also recently had a 23-point game against Marlboro, followed by a 29-point game against Pine Bush. MacCalla holds offers from Ohio State and George Washington.

At 5"10' , MacCalla has lightning speed without the ball. Her length and skill allow her to finish easily through traffic. MacCalla is also a consistent rebounder on both ends of the floor. On defense, MacCalla's speed and anticipation interrupts opposing teams, as she can get steals and zoom to the other end of the floor.

MacCalla is so athletically gifted that she is also a flag football star. There is no ceiling to Macalla's potential. With a vast amount of time and talent, it will be exciting to continue to watch MacCalla hoop for the next few years.



