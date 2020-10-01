Gibbs ready to take the baton
Last season, the Stepinac Crusaders had a great season and were poised to win another championship with their star-studded roster before COVID-19 halted their season. Stepinac had the best player i...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news