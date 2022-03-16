Gatorade's NY Player of the Year

CHICAGO (March 16, 2022) — In its 37th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade today announced Tobe Awaka of Cardinal Hayes High School is the 2021-22 Gatorade New York Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Awaka is the first Gatorade New York Boys Basketball Player of the Year to be chosen from Cardinal Hayes High School

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court, distinguishes Awaka as New York’s best high school boys basketball player. Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year award to be announced in March, Awaka joins an elite alumni association of state award winners in 12 sports, including Jayson Tatum (2015-16, Chaminade College Preparatory School, Mo.), Karl Anthony Towns (2012-13 & 2013-14, St. Joseph High School, N.J.), Jabari Parker (2011-12, Simeon Career Academy, Ill.) and Dwight Howard (2003-04, Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy, Ga.).

The 6-foot-8, 235-pound senior forward had led the Cardinals to a 24-3 record and a berth in the Catholic High School Athletic Association championship game at the time of his selection. Awaka averaged 19.2 points, 13.9 rebounds, 3.0 blocks and 2.0 assists through 27 games. The CHSAA Most Valuable Player, he was also MVP of the New Jersey vs. New York Catholic Showcase.

Awaka has assisted the homeless and has volunteered locally on behalf of food-donation drives and youth basketball camps. “Tobe Awaka is a tremendous talent,” said Jimmy Lynch, head coach at St. Francis Preparatory School. “No other team in the league has a weapon like him. He’s big, strong, physical and great around the basket. He’s effective from the perimeter too. Defensively, he rebounds everything and is a major presence as a rim protector.”

Awaka has maintained an A average in the classroom. He remains undecided upon a collegiate destination.

Awaka joins recent Gatorade New York Boys Basketball Players of the Year Jordan Riley (2020-21, Brentwood High School), R.J. Davis (2019-20, Archbishop Stepinac High School), and Joe Girard III (2018-19 & 2017-18, Glens Falls High School), among the state’s list of former award winners.



