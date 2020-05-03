A 6-foot-5 sophomore that can play a litany of spots along the perimeter, Perez quickly became a priority target after entering the portal last month. However, he has decided to narrow things to a select group of five that consists of Georgia Tech , Illinois , Iowa State , Marquette and Memphis .

One of the top college producers that entered his name into the Transfer Portal this spring, Jose Perez has taken the next step towards finding his final college landing spot. After completing his first two seasons at Gardner-Webb , Perez has cut his school list to a final five.

Appearing in just 22 games this past season due to injury, Perez filled the box score on a consistent basis. He finished his sophomore season averaging 15.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. He started in every game but one after starting 26 games a year earlier in which he was named runner-up for Big South Conference Freshman of the Year.

The Bronx, New York, native completed his prep career at Putnam Science Academy and was a solid contributor for the PSA Cardinals travel program on the Nike EYBL circuit prior to his college enrollment. His value has remained in his positional versatility thanks to his size, ball skills and strength.

Perez would be slated to sit out next season due to transfer restrictions, that is unless the one-time transfer rule is passed. If not, Perez could ask for a waiver to play immediately depending upon the college that he chooses. There is no timetable for his commitment.