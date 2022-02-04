Four-star James Johns hoping to see his offer list grow

A handful of schools are involved, but Johns hopes the solid junior season he’s having at New York’s Long Island Lutheran High School will provide him with additional college options. Rivals.com recently caught up with Johns to see where things stand and what could be next.

The son of a longtime coach, four-star guard James Johns Jr. has grown up around the game. Johns’ father took a job as an assistant at Fairfield University this season after winning a Nike EYBL title as the coach of the Team Final grassroots organization over the summer. And while he’s certainly recruiting his son to be a Stag, things seem wide open as they relate to the 2024 guard’s recruitment.

What part of your game have you worked on most this summer?

“I’ve worked on my ball handling and getting more confident making plays on the ball.”

How has having a coach for a dad affected your development?

“Having a coach for a dad boosted my development in a way. Coming to the game late and having to catch up to other kids, my IQ was probably the thing that developed the quickest because of my dad. For me it was just that I needed game experience. I have that experience now to the point where nothing really fazes me on the court.”

What schools are in most frequent contact?

“The schools in most frequent contact with me are Wake Forest, Ole Miss and Fairfield.”

Which ones are you liking most and why?

“As of right now I am not leaning in any one direction. I’m keeping my options open.”

Do you have places you know want to visit before making a decision?

“I’ve been putting a little bit of thought into it, but am focusing on my high school season as of right now. I will take visits when the time comes.”

Which kind of system do you feel like you fit best with?

“Definitely a system where we have freedom to create and make decisions inside the offense and after getting stops running in transition.”